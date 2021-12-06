NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 265,839.25 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero acquired 19,765 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.45 per share, with a total value of 265,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 13.37. 76,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,131. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 10.02 and a 12-month high of 15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

