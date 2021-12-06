NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 218 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

