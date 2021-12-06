NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,709 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,561,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,458,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,897,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $153,043,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SONY opened at $120.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $125.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

