NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 315 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after acquiring an additional 535,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 29.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,019,000 after buying an additional 120,203 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 569,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,474,000 after buying an additional 99,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 374.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 68,173 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $116.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,945.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

