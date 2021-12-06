NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $153,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $90.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19.

