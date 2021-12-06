NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $176,000 Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $395.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.91. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

