NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $182,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Range Resources stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

