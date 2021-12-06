NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after buying an additional 760,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,313,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after buying an additional 360,620 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

