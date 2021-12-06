NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,043,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,950,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,247,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $120.02 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40. The firm has a market cap of $146.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

