NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 292.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $223.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

