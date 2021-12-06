NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after buying an additional 211,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 166,238 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,964,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,578,000 after buying an additional 97,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares during the period.

BATS NULG opened at $69.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.