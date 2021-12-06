Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $74.19, but opened at $76.65. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $76.27, with a volume of 1,013 shares.

Specifically, Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $922.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

