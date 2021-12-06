NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NKE opened at $170.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

