Nimiq Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $48.14 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,910.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.97 or 0.08589473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00319244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00929906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00078196 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00397951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00291841 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,276,948,062 coins and its circulating supply is 8,662,698,062 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.