Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 65.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

