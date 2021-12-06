Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.42 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

