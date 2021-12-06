Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,570 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.00 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

