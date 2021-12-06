Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 204,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.77 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

