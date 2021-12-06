Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,777,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,361,000 after buying an additional 471,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after buying an additional 216,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

HPP opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

