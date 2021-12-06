Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

Shares of TEAM opened at $349.50 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.46.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

