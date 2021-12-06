Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stepan worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stepan by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $116.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.65. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.