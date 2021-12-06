Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,077 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,077 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.