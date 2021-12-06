Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

NSC opened at $281.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.