North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $167.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.