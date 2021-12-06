North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,420.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,419.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.