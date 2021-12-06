North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDF opened at $17.35 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

