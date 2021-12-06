North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $85.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.