North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $135.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

