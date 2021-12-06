North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 237,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

WHG stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $145,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

