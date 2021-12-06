Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) to Issue Dividend of $1.25 on December 23rd

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $1.12.

OTCMKTS NIDB remained flat at $$45.40 on Monday. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Commercial Mortgage; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer.

