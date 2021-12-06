Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) to Issue Dividend of $1.25 on December 23rd

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $1.12.
OTCMKTS NIDB remained flat at $$45.40 on Monday. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43.
