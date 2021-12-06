Northern Trust Corp Buys 30,065 Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of OpGen worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPGN opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.74. OpGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 81.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

