Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,069 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLP. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.7% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 574,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.21 million, a PE ratio of 500.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $12.80.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

