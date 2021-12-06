Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

