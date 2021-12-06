Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,937 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Key Tronic worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Key Tronic Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.