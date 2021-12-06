Northern Trust Corp Sells 300,169 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300,169 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

In other news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.