Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,024 Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,024 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.65 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.