Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NPIFF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.
NPIFF opened at $29.12 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
