Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NPIFF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

NPIFF opened at $29.12 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.9568 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

