NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NorthWestern by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in NorthWestern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

