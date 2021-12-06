NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,491 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $11.86 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

