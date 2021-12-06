Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells $980,950.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.19, for a total value of $980,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $160.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average of $196.02. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.