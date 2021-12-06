Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells $980,950.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.19, for a total value of $980,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $160.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average of $196.02. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
