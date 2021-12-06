NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Update

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NovelStem International stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. NovelStem International has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

