NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Board of Directors Announces Stock Buyback Plan

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE:NRG traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

