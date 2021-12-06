Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NUWE stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.