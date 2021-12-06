NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $306.93 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.21. The firm has a market cap of $767.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.