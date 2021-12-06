Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Volume Tops $172.06 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $851.01 million and approximately $172.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

