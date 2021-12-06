OAX (OAX) Market Cap Reaches $16.31 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. OAX has a market cap of $16.31 million and $1.02 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

