Observer Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.29 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $26.29 million and $1.25 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00039359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00210027 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

