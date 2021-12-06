Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.96.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day moving average is $242.97. Okta has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 19.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Okta by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 47.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 56,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 25.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

