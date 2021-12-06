Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ODFL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $358.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $364.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

