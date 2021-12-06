Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $196.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

